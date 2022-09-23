Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 18,441 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.07 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

