Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

