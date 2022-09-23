Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 278.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average of $178.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.12.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

