Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,296,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 387,818 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 453.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 424,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 347,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 183,009 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GTO opened at $46.60 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

