Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

