Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 261,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.77.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

