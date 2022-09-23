Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,936 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

