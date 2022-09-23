Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

MPC stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

