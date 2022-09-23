Maple (MPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.24 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.16 or 0.00096014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $70.38 million and $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,906.99 or 0.99941625 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010920 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00067161 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

