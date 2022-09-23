MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Down 18.6% This Week

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011041 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014386 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134389 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.48 or 0.01810906 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA DAO’s official website is mantradao.com.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

