LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading Up 1.9%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.70). Approximately 4,761,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,052,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.40 ($1.67).

LXI REIT Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 573.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

LXI REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity at LXI REIT

About LXI REIT

In other news, insider Hugh Seaborn purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £29,930 ($36,164.81).

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

