Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.59

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.59 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 13223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

