Loopring Price Down 5.2% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Loopring has a total market cap of $426.45 million and approximately $53.66 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

