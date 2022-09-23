Locus Chain Trading Down 18% This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $64.54 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

