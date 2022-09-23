LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.07. Approximately 44,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 91,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

LSPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LifeSpeak from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on LifeSpeak from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Cormark dropped their price target on LifeSpeak from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$101.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

