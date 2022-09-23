LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given New €92.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEGIF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $158.56.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

