Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.37 million.

Lantronix Stock Down 1.2 %

Lantronix stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,283 shares of company stock worth $891,685. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

