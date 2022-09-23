Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas stock opened at $388.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

