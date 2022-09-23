Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 3,513 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Splunk by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 56.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,336 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Splunk by 15.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 10.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,240 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Splunk Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

