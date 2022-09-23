Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 6427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,035.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,035.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,604.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,220 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $70,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

