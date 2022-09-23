Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.5 %

KSS opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

