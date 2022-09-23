KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.87

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 47769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Amundi lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,001,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 80.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 261,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 759,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.