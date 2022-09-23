KIWIGO (KGO) 1-Day Volume Hits $16,385.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $16,385.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded down 35.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004825 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00045903 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.01654674 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00033590 BTC.

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. KIWIGO’s official website is www.kiwigo.app. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIWIGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIWIGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIWIGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

