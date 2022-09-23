Kishu Inu (KISHU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Kishu Inu has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $888,359.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kishu Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kishu Inu

Kishu Inu’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kishu Inu’s official website is kishuinu.finance.

Buying and Selling Kishu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kishu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

