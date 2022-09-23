Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$214.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$214.30.

KXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Kinaxis Stock Down 4.6 %

Kinaxis stock opened at C$131.57 on Friday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$229.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$147.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 411.16.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17. In related news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,965 shares of company stock worth $11,209,772.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

