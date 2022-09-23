Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.36 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 25.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 189.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $87,121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $14,718,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 416.2% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 161,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.