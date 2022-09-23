KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

KB Home Trading Down 5.1 %

KBH opened at $26.60 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 50.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.