Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 440 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IJH opened at $228.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.90.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

