Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,169 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $6,023,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 104,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

