Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 223.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $377.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.78 and its 200-day moving average is $411.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.