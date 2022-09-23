K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Down 2.2%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.72). Approximately 90,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 61,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.78).

K3 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £165.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2,250.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.17.

About K3 Capital Group

(Get Rating)

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.