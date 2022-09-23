Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,132 shares of company stock worth $1,753,629. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

