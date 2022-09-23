Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.03 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Juggernaut has a market cap of $4.03 million and $308,075.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,906.99 or 0.99941625 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010920 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00067161 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

