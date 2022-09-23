JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.60 price target for the company.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gogoro Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Gogoro stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gogoro stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.35% of Gogoro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Gogoro

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.