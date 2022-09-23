JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price to €52.50

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.50 ($53.57) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.97.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DPSGY opened at $30.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

