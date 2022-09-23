JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target to €34.00

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($58.16) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNNVF stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.