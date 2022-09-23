Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Down 3%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

