Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $119,958.39.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,162,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,436,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.48 and a 200 day moving average of $170.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.87 and a twelve month high of $355.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $36,489,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,942,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 54,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

