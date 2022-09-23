Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Provention Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,840.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.07%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Provention Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 19.1% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 622,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

