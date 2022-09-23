JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 496.25 ($6.00).

LON:JD opened at GBX 113.45 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.51. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,769.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 292,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

