Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

Several analysts have commented on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,780,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 1,245,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

