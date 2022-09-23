Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.67. 432,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 507,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

About Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.