J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $203.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.63.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.78. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

