iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 110,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 117,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.86 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

