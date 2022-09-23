iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

