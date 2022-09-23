iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,641 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $50,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

