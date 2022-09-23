iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,812 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $58,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,926,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $133.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

