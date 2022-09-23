iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 785.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $109.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,089. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.12. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

