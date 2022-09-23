iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Decreased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $78.86. 12,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

