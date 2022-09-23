iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,779 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.